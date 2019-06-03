Alex Trebek, longtime host of “Jeopardy!” revealed Wednesday afternoon in a video that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In a video message first posted on the show's YouTube page, Trebek said he was sharing the news to keep with his policy of being open and transparent with the show's fan base.

"I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health," he explained.

The 78-year-old explained that he, like 50,000 other people in the U.S. each year, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer this week.

"Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working," Trebek explained.

Trebek brought some humor to his announcement by joking that he plans to beat the low survival rate statistics for the

The longtime "Jeopardy!" host had hinted at retirement during an interview with TMZ’s Harvey Levin in July 2018, but renewed his contract through 2022.

Trebek took a leave of absence January 2018 after surgery to remove blood clots from his brain

The news of Trebek’s cancer diagnosis came as a shock to fans of the daily game show, which he has hosted since 1984.

Earlier this year during an appearance at 92nd Street Y, Trebek revealed who he thought would be a good fit to eventually take over his hosting gig. Some of the candidates he suggested included CNN's Laura Coates, LA Kings announcer Alex Faust and TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz, according to USA TODAY.

Here is a transcript of Trebek's full announcement:

"Hi everyone, I have some news to share with all of you and it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base. I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health. So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information. Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you."