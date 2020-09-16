Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden on "Saturday Night Live"

"Saturday Night Live" is gearing up for its 46th season and revealing what fans can expect as live shows return to Rockefeller Center.

"Saturday Night Live" plans to be back in front of a live studio audience at Rockefeller Center in New York City when the show kicks off its 46th season next month.

"SNL" wrapped up season 45 in the spring with three "At Home" editions that were taped remotely due to the pandemic.

Wednesday, "SNL" announced it'll be working closely with New York officials to ensure they can have a "limited in-studio audience," show producers said.

The hit NBC sketch comedy series also announced that actor Jim Carrey will take on the role of Vice President Joe Biden for the upcoming season. Last season, Biden was played by Woody Harrelson, Jason Sudeikis and John Mulaney.

"SNL" producer Lorne Michaels confirmed to Vulture that Alec Baldwin will also be back to play President Donald Trump and "SNL" alum Maya Rudolph will return to play Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Jim Carrey is our new Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/hBJPRJl6Ja — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 16, 2020

"SNL" plans to start the season with five consecutive new shows - Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. The show has yet to announce any hosts or musical guests for October.

Everyone from last season's "SNL" cast will be returning, and the show has also added three new featured players who include Andrew Dismukes, Lauren Holt and Punkie Johnson.