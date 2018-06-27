Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family, has died at the age of 89, family sources confirmed to multiple media outlets.

Jackson died early Wednesday morning in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

He had 11 kids, including 10 with his estranged wife Katherine, and one, with Cheryl Terrell.

As a manager, Joe launched the Jackson 5, featuring his sons: Michael, Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Tito.

Reports revealed last week that Jackson had been ill for months but took a turn for the worse. Jackson was suffering from terminal pancreatic cancer, according to The Daily Mail.

But family members told the media they were having a hard time getting information about his condition and weren't initially allowed to visit him.

Joe Jackson attends the 2017 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

“No one knew what was going on — we shouldn’t have to beg, plead and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this,” Jermaine Jackson said at the time.

A verified Twitter account for Joe Jackson tweeted this past weekend that he had "seen more sunsets than I have left to see." But Paris Jackson, who is Michael Jackson's daughter, later alleged that someone else posted that from her grandfather's account.

Janet Jackson paid tribute to her father on Friday while accepting the 2018 Impact Award at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

“My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable. My father, my incredible father, drove me to be the best that I can. My siblings set an incredibly high standard, a high bar, for artistic excellence," Janet Jackson said as part of her acceptance speech.

