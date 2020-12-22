John Krasinski, Dwayne Johnson surprise single dad with an epic Christmas

After losing his wife three years ago, Jay Abel was selling his comic book memorabilia to buy his children Christmas presents.

With the help of his friend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Krasinski surprised another family on his YouTube series "Some Good News."

As many families struggle to afford Christmas presents during a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, Krasinski wanted to spread the holiday spirit.

Jay Abel is a single father of two who lost his wife three years ago. Instead of leaving his children without Christmas gifts, Abel was trying to sell comic book merchandise on eBay to help raise money.

"The last couple of Christmases have been down a little bit. And with the COVID, it's kind of hard to get a part-time job so I'm just trying to give my children who are finally just getting back to what could be described as norm a better Christmas," Abel said on SGN.

After inviting Abel on his show, Krasinski explained that he tried to help Abel out, but was denied from purchasing several items.

Abel thought Krasinski's account "seemed fishy" after it was created minutes before he tried to purchase some items. Krasinski was classified as a "fraud buyer" so he turned to "The Rock" to help out.

Abel had originally tweeted at Johnson to help spread awareness about his eBay account by asking for a simple retweet.

You’re this kind of dad and a retweet is all you want?

I have a little bit more in mind for you. Stay ready.

You’re a good man, Jay.

We need more like you.

~ Dwanta Claus

The Rock ended up giving Abel more than just a retweet. He also told Abel he would buy all of his comic books and fly Abel and his kids out to Southern California to visit DC Universe. Dwanta Claus, Johnson's Christmas nickname, also said he would provide a signed copy of his "Black Adam" script, Johnson's upcoming film where he stars as the anti-hero of the same name.

"You deserve it all," Johnson said. "You represent so many parents around the world who are going through the struggle this Christmas."

It was also announced that FedEx would donate $5 million to Toys for Tots to help distribute toys to other families in need.