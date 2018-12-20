A judge has ruled that the sexual assault case against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein can move forward.

Judge James Burke is expected to rule on multiple motions filed by defense attorney Benjamin Brafman, who has alleged that feuding Manhattan prosecutors and police detectives tainted the grand jury proceeding by failing to disclose exculpatory information to the defense and hiding evidence that contradicted what the three accusers said Weinstein did to them.

In May, Weinstein was arrested, indicted twice and charged with raping a woman he knew in a hotel room in March 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman in 2006 at his Manhattan apartment. He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex. He pleaded not guilty, was released on $1 million bail, and restricted to his homes in New York and in Connecticut.

A charge involving a 2004 assault against a third woman was dropped in October.

“The only reasonably prudent decision would be to stop this chaos now,” Brafman said in a court filing.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Wilson countered that “there is no possibility” that the allegations of interference by NYPD detective Nicholas DiGaudio “in any way impaired the integrity of the grand jury or prejudiced the defendant.”

The judge could side with Weinstein and dismiss some or all of the charges, or he could schedule a trial, which would be a win for prosecutors. He could also throw out the indictment, but give prosecutors time to seek a new one.

Should the charges be dismissed, that would be a blow to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., Along with the NYPD, he has faced enormous public pressure to go after Weinstein, especially after he did not pursue charges in 2015, when the producer was accused of groping an Italian model.

Even before Thursday's hearing, the Weinstein criminal case had been weakened by missteps by police and prosecutors exploited by Brafman, a savvy Manhattan lawyer who successfully defended rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs on weapon and bribery charges in 2000 and later won dismissal of charges against French former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn after he was accused of sexually assaulting a hotel maid in 2011.

The Weinstein case so far has underscored what lawyers and activists already know: It's difficult to prosecute sexual assaults many years after the fact. It's far easier to shame a prominent man into ruin than to muster the admissible evidence to persuade a jury to convict him of a sex crime. And even men accused of sex crimes have due process rights in an American criminal court.

Weinstein was one of Hollywood's most feared and admired power brokers until last October when explosive exposés in The New York Times and The New Yorkerdocumented a history of alleged rape, sexual harassment, sexual assault and general gross sexual misconduct against scores of women, some of them A-list stars, going back decades and crossing multiple jurisdictions from London to New York to Los Angeles.

Those stories helped pump up what came to be known as the culture-changing #MeToo movement which saw scores of men in multiple industries – but especially Hollywood and the media – brought down and shamed by accusations of sexual misconduct.

After more than a year of near-daily allegations and law enforcement investigations, it has turned out that most of the accusations are too old to prosecute in criminal court, although many lawsuits in civil court have been filed, especially against Weinstein.

As the shocking allegations against him mounted, Weinstein lost his power and millions, his career and company, his wife and family, and most of all his reputation as an edgy entertainment genius – and all in a matter of weeks.

But so far, he is the only #MeToo-era accused man charged with a sex crime in a criminal court anywhere. That puts him at the top of the #MeToo Most Wanted list, the man activists most want to see convicted of a sex crime and imprisoned for the rest of his life as a sexual predator.

No matter what happens in the Manhattan criminal case, Weinstein's legal bills are not going away. He is still under criminal investigation in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and London.

Also, he is facing nearly three-dozen civil plaintiffs, including anonymous "Jane Does" and Ashley Judd, one of his first A-list accusers. Plus, he is fighting lawsuits filed against his former company in bankruptcy court.

Some of the civil suits against him are class action suits, some have been filed by individual anonymous women. They accuse him of rape, sexual harassment, sexual assault, battery, sex trafficking, infliction of emotional distress and defamation, fraudulent business acts and racketeering.

Contributing: Associated Press

