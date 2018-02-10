After an emotional couple of weeks surrounding Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, Harvard Law School announced to their students that the nominee will not be returning to a class that was set to start in 2019, according to the Harvard Crimson.

“Today, Judge Kavanaugh indicated that he can no longer commit to teaching his course in January Term 2019,” said the Associate Dean and Dean for Academic and Faculty Affairs Catherin Claypoole in the email detailed by the school’s publication.

The news comes amid a controversial FBI investigation that aims to uncover more information revolving around the sexual assault allegations made by several women against Kavanaugh.

President Trump bowed to the demands of committee Democrats and Sen. Jeff Flake, and gave the FBI a week to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations.

Flake has said that his vote on the Senate floor is dependent on the FBI's findings.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA