Kia recalls 410K vehicles; air bags might not work in crash

The recalled models include Forte, Sedona and Soul.

DETROIT — Kia is recalling more than 410,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the air bags from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers certain Forte small cars from the 2017 and 2018 model years, and Sedona minivans and Soul small SUVs from 2017 through 2019. The electric Soul also is included.

The Korean automaker says the air bag control computer cover can contact a memory chip and damage the electrical circuit. That could stop the air bags from inflating.

According to Consumer Reports, drivers with a faulty vehicle may notice that the airbag warning light is illuminated on the gauge cluster located behind the steering wheel.

Dealers will inspect the computer and either update software or replace it.

Owners will be notified by mail starting March 21.

Kia says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem surfaced in Korea last July. The company says it has 13 customer complaints and 947 warranty claims, but no crashes or injuries were reported.

The recall comes days after two other major automakers issued recalls. Ford is currently recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles for a brake-light issue while Nissan is recalling more than 790,000 vehicles for faulty wiring that poses a fire hazard.