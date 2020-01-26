LOS ANGELES — Back in 2017, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna hung out with the UConn Women’s Basketball team when they were in Los Angeles to play UCLA.

Bryant and his daughter were among 5 people killed Sunday in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles.

Bryant and Gianna took in some basketball action and got the star treatment from the Huskies.

Kobe snapped a photo of his daughter with head coach Geno Auriemma and the entire women’s team and posted them on Instagram.

He took the time to thank UConn for what he called, a night she will never forget.

UConn beat the Bruins 78 to 60.

RELATED: Wizards John Wall and Bradley Beal react to Kobe Bryant's death

RELATED: Some demand the NBA cancel games Sunday after death of Kobe Bryant

RELATED: Jay Williams gives emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant after passing

RELATED: Watch: Spurs, Raptors take 24-second violations to honor Kobe Bryant

RELATED: Kobe Bryant, daughter reportedly killed after Southern California helicopter crash leaves no survivors