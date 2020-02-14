LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers will hold a memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, almost a month since they died in a helicopter crash along with seven other people in Southern California.

The memorial service, scheduled for Feb. 24 at 10 a.m., will be held at the Staples Center and is open to the public.

The Lakers say tickets for the event will be distributed through Ticketmaster. Those interested in attending can register to purchase tickets here.

People who have been selected and verified will be notified Tuesday evening and receive a unique access code to purchase tickets. Those with a code will then be able to participate in public ticket sales starting Wednesday morning.

Tickets will be sold for $224 each, 2 for $224 and $24.02 each.

The prices and date of the event pay tribute to the jersey numbers worn by Bryant and Gianna. All proceeds from the tickets will be donated to the newly named Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Speakers and performers are expected at the event, but have not yet been announced.

FILE - In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. She was 13. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

