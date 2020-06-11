Kohl's reveals Black Friday ad with some deals starting now

This year for Black Friday, Kohl's will be hosting six days of deals kicking off Nov. 22, along with a special preview sale that starts today.

Kohl's has released its Black Friday ad, with some deals kicking off right away.

For Black Friday, the retailer will be offering six days of deals during a Black Friday Week sale from Sunday, Nov. 22 through Friday, Nov. 28. Kohl's will be offering a KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer for $279, a Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $129, 30% off Fisher-Price toys and $15 Kohl's Cash coupons for every $50 spent in-store and online that week.

The company will also be holding a Black Friday Preview event from Friday, Nov. 6 to Tuesday, Nov. 10, with special deals available.

All Kohl's locations will be closed on Thanksgiving, though the retailer promised limited quantity "Super Deals" online. Most stores reopen at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

Throughout the month of November, customers can also get 15% off purchases and extra Kohl's Cash to spend during Black Friday week.

Given the coronavirus pandemic, the company noted that there are extra safety protocols in place at its stores including requiring masks for customers and employees.

“This holiday season is like no other and with holiday shopping starting even earlier, we’re excited to give customers great opportunities all month long to find the perfect gifts for everyone in their life at an incredible value they can only find at Kohl’s,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer.