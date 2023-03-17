‘John Wick’ star Lance Reddick dies

Reddick’s death comes just days before the theatrical release of "John Wick: Chapter 4."

WASHINGTON — Lance Reddick, an actor best known for his roles in the “John Wick” franchise and HBO’s “The Wire,” has died, according to multiple media reports.

No cause of death has been revealed, but TMZ reported that its law enforcement sources said the actor's death appears to be natural. Deadline said Reddick's rep confirmed the news as well, saying he died of natural causes.

According to multiple media outlets, the actor was 60.

In the "John Wick" franchise, Reddick played Charon, a concierge at The Continental Hotel.

Reddick’s death comes just days before the theatrical release of "John Wick: Chapter 4," which he stars in. He had been doing a press tour and was scheduled for a guest appearance with other members of the cast next Thursday on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." It's unknown whether that appearance was taped prior to his death or not.

The actor was notably absent from the New York City premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4" on Wednesday night.

Before starring in the "John Wick" movies, Reddick starred in HBO's "The Wire," as police officer Cedrick Daniels. His character appeared in all 60 episodes of the show's five-season run.

Reddick had been recently cast to guest star as Zeus in the "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series on Disney Plus.