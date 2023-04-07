Firefighters battle large blaze at sprawling Mexican market

The wholesale market supplies Mexico City's other neighborhood markets, restaurants and other parts of the country.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Some 200 firefighters battled a huge blaze in Mexico City’s sprawling wholesale market Thursday night without any reported injuries.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said the fire started in an area of the market where wooden pallets and crates are built and stored, meaning there was substantial fuel on a breezy evening.

Flames leaped high into the night sky fed by swirling winds, but firefighters reported having the fire mostly under control after several hours.

The market’s administration said in a statement late Thursday that the fire started around 7 p.m. and affected an area that included 359 stands that produced and sold cardboard boxes, wooden crates and pallets.

The rest of the market selling produce and flowers would operate as usual Friday, the administration added via Twitter.