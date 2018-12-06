Larry Kudlow, President Trump's chief economic adviser and a high-profile advocate for his get-tough trade policies, suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized Monday.

The news came in a tweet from Trump. "Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center," Trump said.

The 70-year-old economist joined the Trump White House in April, replacing Gary Cohn as the president's top economic adviser. A former CNBC commentator, he has been an unusually visible figure in the administration.

Kudlow returned Saturday night from Trump's visit to the Group of Seven summit of industrial economies in Quebec, where trade tensions boiled over just as Trump left for a Tuesday summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

After originally declaring the U.S. relationships with allies sound, Trump backed out of a joint communique after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threatened tariffs in retaliation for Trump's recent attempts to limit the importation of Canadian steel.

"Trudeau decided to attack the president. That's the key point. And yes, you know if you attack this president he's going to fight back," Kudlow told Face the Nation Sunday.

