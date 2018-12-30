BURLINGTON, NC — The Caswell County Sheriff's office confirms 22-year-old Alexandra Black was killed Sunday while conducting a routine cleaning of an enclosure at the Conservators Center.

A team led by a professionally trained animal keeper was carrying out a routine enclosure cleaning, when one of the lions somehow left a locked space and went into the area the group was in and killed Black, a spokesperson for the center said in a news release.

In order to get Black's body, attempts were made to tranquilize the lion but they failed and that's when deputies shot and killed it, the sheriff's office says.

Black had been employed as an intern with the center for about two weeks. She's a native of New Palestine, Indiana and a recent graduate of Indiana State University.

It's unclear at this time how the lion left the locked enclosure.

The Conservators Center announced it will be closed until further notice.

The North Carolina Zoo issued a statement offering their deepest sympathy to the Conservators Center via Facebook.

