London police wrote on Twitter that a man shot in connection to a stabbing incident in the south of the British capital city has now been pronounced dead.



London police say officers shot a man during a "terrorism-related incident" that involved the stabbings of "a number of people." The police force said the incident happened in the London's Streatham neighborhood. Police said Sunday they believed there were two injured victims, but were waiting for more information about their conditions.

Police have confirmed the that scene of the crime has now been "fully contained."

Police secure the area in Streatham London, England, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 after an incident. (AP)

The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon, saying "The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related." The BBC says witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.