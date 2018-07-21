LOS ANGELES — An armed suspect is barricaded within a Los Angeles supermarket and a large number of police and rescue personnel are on scene, following a police chase.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Saturday the armed suspect is barricaded within a Trader Joe's in the Silver Lake area. Police have not been able to enter the building and said they are "trying to get the suspect to surrender and bring this to a peaceful conclusion."

It is unclear how many people remain inside the Trader Joe's.

The incident started when officers pursued the suspect wanted in connection for a shooting earlier Saturday. Police said the suspect shot at officers at the end of the pursuit and then barricaded himself inside the Trader Joe's.

Police issued a tactical alert to ensure more officers and resources are ready to respond. SWAT teams are also on scene.

UPDATE: Earlier today, officers went in pursuit of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting. At the termination of the pursuit, an officer involved shooting occurred, and the suspect has barricaded himself inside a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. https://t.co/fLAowNpgYL — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

UPDATE: We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available. Please continue to stay clear of the area. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

President Donald Trump tweeted that he is monitoring the situation and confirmed that LA police are working with federal law enforcement officials.

Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely. Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

An Associated Press employee who lives in the area reported seeing a crashed car into a utility pole outside the store.

One tweet showed people attempting to exit the Trader Joe's out a window. Other views from TV helicopters showed people leaving through the front door with their hands up.

No further details were immediately available.

