LOS ANGELES — An armed suspect is barricaded within a Los Angeles supermarket and a large number of police and rescue personnel are on scene, following a police chase.
The Los Angeles Police Department said Saturday the armed suspect is barricaded within a Trader Joe's in the Silver Lake area. Police have not been able to enter the building and said they are "trying to get the suspect to surrender and bring this to a peaceful conclusion."
It is unclear how many people remain inside the Trader Joe's.
The incident started when officers pursued the suspect wanted in connection for a shooting earlier Saturday. Police said the suspect shot at officers at the end of the pursuit and then barricaded himself inside the Trader Joe's.
Police issued a tactical alert to ensure more officers and resources are ready to respond. SWAT teams are also on scene.
President Donald Trump tweeted that he is monitoring the situation and confirmed that LA police are working with federal law enforcement officials.
An Associated Press employee who lives in the area reported seeing a crashed car into a utility pole outside the store.
One tweet showed people attempting to exit the Trader Joe's out a window. Other views from TV helicopters showed people leaving through the front door with their hands up.
No further details were immediately available.