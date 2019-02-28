"Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Luke Perry has been hospitalized, his publicist said Thursday.

Arnold Robinson tells The Associated Press on that the 52-year-old actor is "currently under observation" at the hospital.

Paramedics responded to a 911 call at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles and took a patient to a hospital, the city's fire department said. Public records list the address as Perry's.

TMZ reported that Perry had suffered a "massive stroke."

While TMZ later reported that Perry was in a medically induced coma, The Hollywood Reporter noted that Perry's publicist, Arnold Robinson, said those reports are inaccurate.

The 52-year-old's condition is still unknown.

Actress Kristy Swanson took to Twitter express support for her friend.

"Luke honey I am praying so hard for you right now, I love you so much, and by God's grace you will get through this," she tweeted.

Perry has played construction construction-company owner Fred Andrews, father of main character Archie Andrews, for three seasons on "Riverdale," the CW series that gives a dark take on "Archie" comics, and has been slated for a fourth.

The CW declined comment on Perry.

Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on "Beverly Hills 90210," which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including "The Fifth Element," ''8 Seconds" and "American Strays." He appeared in HBO's prison drama "Oz" and voiced cartoons like "The Incredible Hulk" and "Mortal Kombat." In recent years he starred in the series "Ties That Bind" and "Body of Proof."

The news came just hours after FOX announced a six-episode reboot of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” featuring some of the original cast members.

Luke Perry participates in the "Riverdale" panel during the CW Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Although Perry wasn’t slated to return, the network said Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris will be joining the reboot.

The original series debuted in the fall of 1990 and lasted ten seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.