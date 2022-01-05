New round of Macy's store closures coming in 2022

Macy's announced in early 2020 a three-year plan to close 125 of its least productive stores.

WASHINGTON — Macy's is making some big changes to start the new year.

The company, which also owns Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, recently announced it will be temporarily shortening store hours at all of its locations for the rest of January, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide. Additionally, the retailer also has revealed that six Macy's stores and a Bloomingdale's Outlet will be part of its latest round of store closures.

For the rest of January, Macy's stores will be open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. The store hours for Friday through Sunday will remain the same as normal.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the CDC and jurisdictional guidelines as well as keep enhanced safety and wellness procedures in place," the company said in a statement.

Other major retailers have made changes due to the surge of cases brought on by the omicron variant. Last week, Apple closed all of its New York locations to in-person browsing. Throughout December, Walmart temporarily closed dozens of U.S. stores in COVID-19 hotspots for additional cleaning, according to a report from Reuters.

Meanwhile, the latest round of Macy's store closures are part of the company's three-year plan announced in early 2020 to close 125 of its least productive stores. At the time of the announcement, that represented about one-fifth of all Macy's locations.

"Stores remain an integral part of our omnichannel retail ecosystem. As our business evolves, we continue to optimize and reposition our store fleet to more effectively support our omnichannel sales growth and expand market share," Macy's said in a statement Wednesday.

Macy's store closings 2022

The following is a list of the six Macy's stores and one Bloomingdale's Outlet part of the latest closure. USA Today was first to report the list of new closings.

Alabama

Mountain Brook: Brookwood Village, 614 Brookwood Village

California

Industry: Puente Hills Mall, 1600 S Azusa Ave.

Colorado

Boulder: Twenty Ninth Street Mall, 1900 28th St.

Centennial: Streets at SouthGlenn, 6801 S University Blvd.

Missouri

Lee's Summit: Summit Fair, 900 NW Blue Parkway

Texas

Baytown: San Jacinto Mall, 5000 San Jacinto Mall including Furniture Clearance Center)

Bloomingdale’s Outlet Store closing