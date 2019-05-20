Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man they say killed one Auburn police officer and wounded two others.

Local and state law enforcement are searching for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes , who they say is armed and was last seen wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet.

Officers responded late Sunday night to a reported domestic disturbance at a mobile home park and were shot at by Wilkes, police said.

The Lee County coroner Bill Harris says an officer was taken from the scene and died in the emergency room. Two other officers were wounded and are expected to recover.

"We do believe he is dangerous and, obviously in this situation, was to these officers," Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said. Authorities didn't immediately release the officers' identities.

The chief says there is no indication that the 911 call that brought authorities to the scene was fake.

The state Law Enforcement Agency activated a Blue Alert , which is used when officers are killed or critically wounded.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports helicopters were patrolling the area. A law enforcement command center has been set at up Auburn University. It warned students to stay away from the Arrow Head Trailer Park, which is about five miles from campus.

Grady Wayne Wilkes

Alabama AMBER Alert

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.