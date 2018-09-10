New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke the NFL's record for most career passing yards on Monday night.

And, the previous record holder Peyton Manning sent him congratulations.

Eventually.

In a hilarious video released by the Saints, Manning is seen making a salad when he's informed that Brees broke his mark of 71,940 passing yards.

Content that he still holds the all-time record of 539 passing touchdowns, Manning is informed that Brees is on pace to break that, too. Brees threw his 498th touchdown pass on the 62-yard throw to Tre'Quan Smith on the play on which the quarterback moved past Manning.

Manning, whose father Archie played for the Saints, goes totally tongue in cheek:

PSA: message from Peyton Manning pic.twitter.com/DcZ8eTfXw8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2018

"Drew, for 1,000 days, I've held the all-time record for passing yards in the NFL. I've got to tell you it's been the greatest 1,000 days of my life. And thanks to you, that's over now. And you've ruined that for me.

"Thank you very much. There's nothing left to look forward to except slicing my tomatoes, getting dinner ready for my family, putting together this wedge salad.

"Also let this serve as the congratulations for the record, because as you see, I'm very busy. I don't have the time to keep doing these videos for you congratulating you."

Then he gets serious and congratulates Brees for real.

"You've done it the right way," he said. "All of your hard work and dedication have paid off."

Then in a great move, Manning pulls out a 2000 photo of the two quarterbacks standing together.

"Way to go. Proud of you. Good luck the rest of the way."

Very heartfelt. And Manning is a natural in front of the camera. Maybe he should do commercials.

