WASHINGTON — Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, who was a major supporter of Bernie Sanders in 2016, is endorsing the Vermont senator for president.

The spiritual guru, bestselling author and Texas native made the announcement Sunday at a rally in Austin.

It was the last of four rallies Sanders held in Texas this weekend coming off his victory in the Nevada caucuses, cementing his status as the front-runner in the Democratic field.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, with his wife Jane, speaks during a campaign event in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AP

Williamson ended her campaign in January, saying at the time she did not want to make it tougher for a progressive to win.

She had barely registered in the polls and struggled in fundraising.

Marianne Williamson speaks at a Faith, Politics and the Common Good Forum at Franklin Jr. High School, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

RELATED: Undecided Virginia voters give Pete Buttigieg a chance to win them over

RELATED: Sen. Bernie Sanders brings campaign to Austin

RELATED: Solidifying front-runner status, Bernie Sanders wins Nevada Democratic caucuses

RELATED: Booker not offering 2020 endorsement, taking a 'breather'

RELATED: Marianne Williamson drops out of 2020 presidential race