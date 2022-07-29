Did anyone win the Mega Millions prize on Friday?

Hours before the Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot prize skyrocketed to $1.28 billion, the second largest lottery prize ever.

ATLANTA — Across the country, Americans gambled their chances for a hefty billion dollar prize, but were there any lucky Mega Millions winners on Friday?

The winning numbers for Friday night's record-breaking $1.28 billion prize were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The cash option for tonight's jackpot is $747.2 million.

We won't know for a few hours whether there is a winner. The last time the Mega Millions game had a winner was April 15. If there is no winner tonight, the next estimated jackpot is $1.7 billion, making it the nation’s largest lottery prize.

The Friday drawing took place in Atlanta, Georgia. Soon after the 11 p.m. drawing, a number of people took to the Mega Millions website to check if they had the winning ticket. On Tuesday, the website crashed two hours after the drawing.

The massive jackpot was the nation's third-largest prize of any lottery game in the U.S. and was the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers.

Odds for matching the six magic numbers are slim, but not impossible — a staggering one in 302.5 million. Although some doubled and tripled their tries, the chances remained low.

In the chance that someone does match all six numbers, the winner would have the option for an annuity option, which is paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option.

Focus on Mega Millions grew exponentially as the prize neared the billion dollar mark. A founder of a fast food chain even purchased 50,000 Mega Millions tickets for the second time this week in a bid to be the lucky winner.

There have been 40 Mega Million jackpot winners since 2016, scattered through 22 states. California is the state with the most jackpot winners within the last six years.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday, August 2 at 11 p.m. ET.

What are the top 10 biggest Mega Millions jackpots?

1. $1.537 billion - 10/23/2018

2. $1.28 billion - 7/29/2022 - Estimated

3. $1.050 billion - 1/22/2021

4. $656 million - 3/30/2012

5. $648 million - 12/17/2013

6. $543 million - 7/24/2018

7. $536 million - 7/8/2016

8. $533 million - 3/30/2018

9. $522 million -6/7/2019

10. $516 million - 5/21//2021

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

4. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

5. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

6. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

7. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

8. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

9. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

10. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)