Meghan McCain wept over her father's flag-draped casket in one of the most emotional moments of late U.S. Sen. John McCain's memorial at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday.
Meghan was teary-eyed at several moments during the memorial. As she stepped up to her father's casket after her mother, Cindy, she appeared to shake, placing her hand against it. Her sister Bridget followed.
Meghan entered the memorial with her siblings, all seven of whom attended.
Meghan was born to Cindy and John McCain in 1984. She has long acted as something of an unofficial spokeswoman for the McCains, ever since she started the blog "McCain Blogette" in 2007 to document her dad's presidential run.
Since then, she has written books and made a career as a conservative columnist and political commentator. In September, she became a co-host of the ABC daytime talk show "The View."
Meghan's emotional reaction drew numerous empathetic tweets of support. Some remembered their own father.