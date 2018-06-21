When Melania Trump boarded a plane to Texas on Thursday her jacket gave off quite the message.

For the start of her trip to visit immigrant children at the U.S. border, the first lady wore a $39 jacket from Zara with the words "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" written graffiti-style on the back.

US First Lady Melania Trump boards a flight at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 12, 2018 wearing a rain jacket that reads : I really dont care. Do U? in white lettering that looks like broad paint strokes.

She had changed jackets by the time she got off the plane in Texas and then toured a facility holding migrant kids separated from their parents.

Daily Mail reports that Melania Trump boarded her plane to Texas wearing a jacket that said on the back, "I really don't care, do u?"https://t.co/SeNGeux5jB pic.twitter.com/owHqTAyPdO — Tim Mak (@timkmak) June 21, 2018

It's not known whether someone on the plane noticed the phrase before she arrived in McAllen, Texas.

US First Lady Melania Trump steps off a plane upon arrival at McAllen Miller International Airport in McAllen, Texas on June 21, 2018.

The first lady's spokesperson said the jacket wasn't meant to give off any "hidden message."

"After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe," Stephanie Grisham told reporters.

The awkwardness of the situation wasn't lost on many online, including Dictionary.com, who said it showed indifference.

Indifference. Lack of interest or care.



E.g. The words on Melania Trump's jacket indicate indifference. https://t.co/H7chXjfEMJ https://t.co/4FszWWLPna — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) June 21, 2018

In all my fashion dectetive-ing of first ladies, this one included, I can't recall @FLOTUS wearing @ZARA. Now, that said, @IvankaTrump wears a lot of Zara ... — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 21, 2018

