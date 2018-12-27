Former first lady Michelle Obama has been named by Americans as the woman they admire most, according to a Gallup survey.

Its the first time in 17 years that someone other than Hillary Clinton took the top spot on the list.

Previously, Michelle Obama finished in second to Clinton three times.

Oprah Winfrey was the runner-up to Michelle Obama this year. Queen Elizabeth finished among the top 10 women for the 50th time.

Gallup's annual survey asks Americans to name the man and woman whom they admire most. According to Gallup, 15 percent of respondents mentioned Michelle Obama.

Meanwhile, Michelle's husband, former President Barack Obama was named the most admired man for the 11th consecutive year. President Donald Trump ranked second for the fourth year in a row.

Top 10 Most admired women

1. Michelle Obama

2. Oprah Winfrey

3. Hillary Clinton

4. Melania Trump

5. Queen Elizabeth

6. Angela Merkel

7. Ruth Bader Ginsburg

8. Ellen DeGeneres

9. Nikki Haley

10. Malala Yousafzai

Top 10 Most admired men

1. Barack Obama

2. Donald Trump

3. George W. Bush

4. Pope Francis

5. Bill Gates

6. Bernie Sanders

7. Bill Clinton

8. Dalai Lama

9. Joe Biden

10. Elon Musk

