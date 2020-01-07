x
Skip Navigation

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

nation-world

Missing 16-year-old may be heading to Houston; police ask for help to find her

Cailie Amiurah Powell was last seen on June 28, 2020 in the area of County Road 54 at 5:00 a.m. in Silverhill, Alabama.
Credit: ALEA
Cailie Amiurah Powell

The Silverhill Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Cailie Amiurah Powell.  

Cailie Amiurah Powell is a 16 year old white female that was last seen on June 28, 2020 in the area of County Road 54 at 5:00 am in Silverhill, Alabama. 

She may be traveling in a tan GMC (possible Acadia model) with no tag and possibly traveling to Houston, Texas.  

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Cailie Powell, please contact the Silverhill Police Department at (251) 947-4010 or call 911.

 

RELATED: HEMSI stresses importance of calling 911 for medical emergencies

RELATED: Honoring 911 operators: The invisible heroes