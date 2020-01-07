Missing 16-year-old may be heading to Houston; police ask for help to find her

Cailie Amiurah Powell was last seen on June 28, 2020 in the area of County Road 54 at 5:00 a.m. in Silverhill, Alabama.

The Silverhill Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Cailie Amiurah Powell.

She may be traveling in a tan GMC (possible Acadia model) with no tag and possibly traveling to Houston, Texas.