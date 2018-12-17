A Jackson police officer has been demoted after dropping his K-9 off at a local animal shelter.

Officer Carl Ellis was the handler for Ringo, a K-9 who retired from the force in October. After his retirement in October, Ringo was surrendered to a local animal shelter, according to an emailed statement issued by the Jackson Police Department on Tuesday night.

Ringo was "thought to be living with his handler" but, unbeknownst to JPD, was adopted from the shelter, said Sgt. Roderick Holmes. Once the department learned of Ringo's surrender and later adoption, Ellis was "reassigned to patrol duty."

JPD Chief James Davis could not be reached for comment.

"The Jackson Police Department respects and holds our canines with high regard just as we do any other officer within our department," the statement read. "They are family, and we do not feel they deserve anything less than a loving home in retirement."

In 2000, Congress passed and then-President Bill Clinton signed Robby's Law to allow retired military and police dogs to be adopted by their handlers. Until then, these dogs were usually euthanized. The dogs' handlers are given first priority to adopt.

Ringo, along with fellow veteran JPD K-9 Alpha, sniffed out drugs and were used for search and rescue and tracking.

At the time of their retirement, Detective Anthony Fox said, ""They served the city very well,. Hundreds of thousands of dollars, uncountable seizures with narcotics. They can be a dog now."

To prevent any other retired K9s from being surrendered, Davis has "immediately implemented protocol which requires quarterly welfare checks for all canines, both active duty and retired."

"Additionally, policy is currently being drafted that will address specific requirements related to retired canines and their welfare, so that they are provided with the best care possible."

