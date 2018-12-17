ST. LOUIS, Mo. — If it's true that home is where the heart is, Meghan Panu's has a gaping hole.

"It's indescribable," she said.

Only bricks and boards remained where Panu's tiny house was sitting on Michigan Avenue in St. Louis' South City neighborhood.

She was gradually building the Tiny House, piece by piece.

"It's not just a trailer that was stolen or car, it's an actual home," she said.

She was preparing to move it to a lot she had picked out when she got a call Saturday morning.

The house was gone.

Meghan turned to social media in hopes somebody would spot her home on the move.

Saturday night, came a potential lead. At least two reports of her home spotted on I-70 near Kansas City.

"It just makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up," she says.

Read more at KSDK

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the KCENTV app now!

Have a news tip? Email news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© NBC News