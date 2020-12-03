WASHINGTON — Major League Baseball has joined the list of professional sports suspending play over concerns about the coronavirus.

An MLB statement said all spring training games are canceled Thursday as of 4 p.m. ET, and that the start of the regular season will be delayed by at least two weeks.

The statement says the decision Thursday afternoon by Commissioner Robert Manfred was made in the “interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs and our millions of loyal fans.”

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: MLB cancels spring training, pushes back opening day

RELATED: Big Ten, SEC, ACC, other conferences cancel men's basketball tournaments

A member of the Salt River Fields grounds crew puts the finishing touches on the home plate area prior to a spring training baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

AP

This is a developing story that will be updated.