MONTEZUMA, Ia — The man accused of first-degree murder in the death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, appeared before District Court Judge Joel Yates at the Poweshiek County Courthouse.

Yates scheduled trial for April 16.

MONTEZUMA, Ia. — The man accused of first-degree murder in the death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts will be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, will appear before District Court Judge Joel Yates at the Poweshiek County Courthouse.

Police have said Bahena Rivera told them he pursued Tibbetts in his car while she was jogging that night, before parking, getting out of the car and running behind and alongside her.

When Tibbetts told Bahena Rivera she was going to call police, he "panicked and got mad," according to a criminal complaint.

"He then 'blocked' his 'memory' which is what he does when he gets very upset," the complaint states. "And doesn't remember anything after that until he came to at an intersection."

An autopsy found she died of "multiple sharp force injuries."

