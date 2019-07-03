A mother in India is accused of killing a man who raped her and set her on fire by dragging him into the flames, according to Channel News Asia.

The widow told police the man attacked her and raped her in her home while her daughters were out.

News Channel Asia reported the man poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. She then grabbed him while she was still on fire.

Officials said when they got to the woman’s house, they found her and the man on fire and a jar of kerosene in a room, Times of India reported.

Times of India reported the man died from his injuries and the woman survived with burns on her face and hands.

