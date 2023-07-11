Tennis star Naomi Osaka welcomes baby girl with boyfriend Cordae

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in January.

WASHINGTON — Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka has officially welcomed her first child, according to media reports.

The 25-year-old tennis star gave birth to a baby girl and is "doing well," a source told People on Tuesday. Osaka and her boyfriend Cordae announced they were expecting their first child on Instagram with a picture of a sonogram in January.

The couple's announcement came shortly after the 25-year-old athlete withdrew from the Australian Open.

Cordae, an American rapper, shared the news with the world during a show at the Calgary Stampede, according to Olympics.com. Osaka and Cordae, a three-time Grammy nominee, have been publicly dating since 2019.

The Japanese professional tennis player revealed she was having a baby girl in June as she shared pictures from her princess-themed baby shower.

Osaka has been taking a break from the sport and has said she will return to the competition in 2024. The 25-year-old, who won the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, said she hopes to see her fans next year "cause I'll be at Aus 2024."

She has also expressed her excitement to represent Japan in the 2024 Olympic Games, according to Tennis World USA.