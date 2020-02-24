Natural Grocers is recalling 8-ounce bags of dark chocolate peanut clusters because they could contain almonds, and they are recalling 8-ounce bags of dark chocolate almond clusters because they could contain peanuts. Both could lead to severe and potential fatal reactions to people who are allergic to either of the nuts.

The recalled peanut clusters are Natural Grocers brand 8 ounce Peanut Clusters Dark Chocolate Non-GMO. They have UPC code 000087562088 and packed on dates 2019 thru 20-048.

The recalled almond clusters are Natural Grocers brand 8 ounce Almond Clusters Dark Chocolate Non-GMO. They have UPC code 000087236088 and packed on dates 2019 thru 20-035.

The recall notices did not specify if this was a case of mispackaging, cross-contamination or something else.

Both were sold at 157 Natural Grocers stores in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Anyone with these recalled items are urged to throw them away or return them to the store for refund or credit.

Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling Customer Service at 303-986-4600, ext. 80801, Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST.