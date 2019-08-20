AURORA, N.C. — A Nebraska high school student is honoring her late father with her senior pictures.

Photographer Susanne Beckmann has been taking photos of Julia Yllescas since she was 9 years old.

Beckmann, a military wife herself, wanted to do something special with Julia's senior pictures to include her father. Army Captain Robert Yllescas was killed in Afghanistan in 2008 after stepping on a targeted IED, according to KOLN.

Beckmann was able to create "angel pictures" — one of Julia holding a folded American flag, another of her sitting with her father on a log, and a third of her holding onto her father.

Captain Robert Yllescas lost his legs from the explosive device and was immediately sent to a German hospital. He was later flown to the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland where he died a month later.

You can see more of Beckmann's photos at her Snapshots by Suz website.

The photos have been shared from the Snapshots by Suz Facebook page over 23,000 times.

