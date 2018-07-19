"Time" magazine's latest cover features a manipulated image of President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as one face, following the pair's meeting on Monday.

Unveiled on Thursday morning on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," the cover teases an article with the headline "The Summit Crisis" by "Time" senior White House correspondent Brian Bennett.

The image, created by visual artist Nancy Burson, morphs the "images of two of the world's most recognizable men" and is "meant to represent this particular moment in U.S. foreign policy, following the pair's recent meeting," said "Time" magazine in a statement.

The magazine is set to be released on July 30.

It comes just days after Trump and Putin met in Helsinki for their first official summit on Monday. Trump was widely criticized by both Republican and Democrat lawmakers for not directly condemning Putin for meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

At the news conference with Putin on Monday, Trump was asked if he would denounce what happened in 2016 and warn Putin never to do it again, and he did not directly answer. Instead, he went into a rambling response, including demands for investigation of Hillary Clinton's email server and his description of Putin's "extremely strong and powerful" denial of meddling.

Since the press conference, Trump has refined and sharpened his response.

Trump said Wednesday he told the Russian president face-to-face during the summit to stay out of America's elections "and that's the way it's going to be."

He asserted at the White House that no other American president has been as tough on Russia. He cited U.S. sanctions and the expulsion of alleged Russian spies from the U.S., telling reporters that Putin "understands it, and he's not happy about it."

This isn't "Time" magazine's first cover featuring President Trump. An illustrated cover last month showed Trump looking down at a crying migrant child from an image that went viral during the family separation crisis.

Contributing: Associated Press

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA