The New York Times reported Wednesday that a Queens podiatrist may have helped Donald Trump avoid serving in Vietnam by falsely diagnosing him with bone spurs, as a favor to his father.

The podiatrist, Dr. Larry Braunstein, died in 2007, but his daughters told the New York Times their dad often told the story of helping out Trump during the Vietnam War.

Braunstein rented his office in one of dozens of buildings owned by the Trumps.

One daughter, Dr. Elysa Braunstein, 56, told the New York Times she knew the foot spurs diagnosis "was a favor." In return, Braunstein, allegedly got special access to Fred Trump, who would take care of anything wrong in the building immediately.

The report noted there have been no paper documents found to corroborate the family's version of events and most detailed government records related to the draft no longer exist. Dr. Braunstein's daughters told the New York Times their father left no medical records behind.

Following the New York Times report, Donald Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio discussed how Trump once took off his shoes to show him the alleged bone spurs, but he "didn't see" any evidence of them.

D'Antonio said Trump genuinely appeared to believe he had bone spurs and might not even have known if the diagnosis was questionable.

During the presidential campaign Trump explained a doctor provided "a very strong letter" about the bone spurs in his heels. He has also claimed a high draft lottery number helped him from getting selected.

