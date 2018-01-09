John McCain is getting a presidential farewell, but not from the actual sitting president.

At McCain's request, former Presidents Barack Obama, a Democrat, and George W. Bush, a Republican, are speaking about the six-term senator on Saturday at Washington National Cathedral. It is the last event in Washington, where McCain lived and worked over four decades, and part of McCain's five-day, cross-country funeral procession. He died Aug. 25 at age 81.

President Donald Trump was told to stay away, but he won't be far. The president is expected to remain in Washington this weekend.

McCain's procession will come within a mile of the White House as it travels between the U.S. Capitol, where the casket was lying in state overnight, to the cathedral. It will pass the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where McCain's wife, Cindy, is expected to lay a wreath. McCain is a decorated veteran who was held for more than five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. He refused early release.

Trump obtained deferments for his college education and a foot ailment.

The memorial stop will provide another contrast with Trump in McCain's carefully designed funeral procession. But the speeches by the former presidents are expected to carry special weight.

McCain has long urged the Senate and the polarized nation to recognize the humanity even in bitter political opponents. McCain's request for speeches by the former presidents, to some, represents that ideal.

PHOTOS: John McCain remembered at US Capitol
01 / 26
The casket carrying the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is carried into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on August 31, 2018, in Washington, DC.
02 / 26
Members of the public file through the Rotunda to pay their respects to the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as his casket lies in state during a memorial service in his honor at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
03 / 26
Family members hold their hands over their hearts as the joint service military casket team lays down the flag-draped casket of the late-Sen. John McCain during a ceremony in his honor at the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
04 / 26
Karen Pence and US Vice President Mike Pence pay their respects at the casket of the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) during a ceremony in his honor at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
05 / 26
Roberta McCain, the 106-year-old mother of the late US Senator John McCain, pays her respects during the ceremony in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, August 31, 2018.
06 / 26
Cindy McCain, wife of John McCain, prays at the casket of her husband at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018.
07 / 26
Members of the public file through the Rotunda to pay their respects to the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as his casket lies in state during a memorial service in his honor at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
08 / 26
The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of the late US Senator John McCain lies in state at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, August 31, 2018.
09 / 26
The public files past the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of the late US Senator John McCain at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, August 31, 2018.
10 / 26
Capitol police honor guard stands next to the casket of the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as he lies in state during a memorial service in his honor at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
11 / 26
A military honor guard team carries the flag-draped casket of the late US Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, August 31, 2018, prior to him lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda.
12 / 26
House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks as the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on August 31, 2018, in Washington, DC.
13 / 26
A military honor guard team carries the casket of the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) into the U.S. Capitol August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
14 / 26
Roberta McCain, age 106, mother of the late US Senator John McCain, and granddaughter Meghan McCain attend the ceremony honoring Senator McCain at the US Capitol Rotunda on August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
15 / 26
The casket of US Senator John McCain arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018.
16 / 26
(L-R) Cindy McCain and her sons John Sidney McCain and James McCain watch as the casket of US Senator John McCain arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018.
17 / 26
Cindy McCain (L) watches as a military honor guard team carries the casket of her husband, the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), into the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
18 / 26
The casket of US Senator John McCain arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018. - Cindy McCain and her son John Sidney McCain look on.
19 / 26
Cindy McCain and her son John Sidney McCain await the casket of US Senator John McCain at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018.
20 / 26
Roberta McCain, the mother of late U.S. Senator John McCain, is seated prior to ceremonies honoring Sen. McCain inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
21 / 26
Greg Brock of Myrtle Beach, Florida, holds a photograph of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) while waiting in line outside the U.S. Capitol to pay respects to McCain when he lies in state later in the day August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
22 / 26
Former US Secretary of state Henry Kissinger (R) and his wife Nancy Kissinger (Center-L) await the arrival of the casket of the late US Senator John McCain inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
23 / 26
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, speaks to an aide before the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, on August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
24 / 26
People wait in line outside the U.S. Capitol to pay respects to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) when he lies in state later in the day August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
25 / 26
Brian Erdelyi (L) of Richmond, Virginia, and AnnMarie Farone of Indianapolis, Indiana, are first in line to pay respects to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) when he lies in state later in the dat at the U.S. Capitol August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
26 / 26
The catafalque where the casket of the late Senator John McCain (R-AZ) will lie in state sits inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.

"We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe," McCain wrote in his farewell letter to the nation, read posthumously by a longtime aide. "We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals, rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been."

By all accounts, McCain ended up liking both Bush and Obama but was not especially close to either man.

"John McCain and I were members of different generations, came from completely different backgrounds, and competed at the highest level of politics," Obama said in a statement after McCain's death. "But we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher — the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed."

Bush delivered McCain a decisive defeat in the race for the GOP presidential nomination in 2000. Obama defeated McCain eight years later in the general election.

After his death, Bush called McCain "a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order. He was a public servant in the finest traditions of our country. And to me, he was a friend whom I'll deeply miss."

McCain's service and dedication to working across the aisle — even as he sometimes infuriated his opponents — was a major theme of Friday's ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda.

Of those who spoke at Friday's ceremony, fellow Republican Mitch McConnell had perhaps the fullest sense of the McCain experience. The two had served in the Senate together since McCain's 1986 election.

"Depending on the issue, you knew John would either be your staunchest ally or your most stubborn opponent," McConnell recalled. "At any moment, he might be preparing an eloquent reflection on human liberty — or a devastating joke, served up with his signature cackle and that John McCain glint in his eye."

But just about anyone who worked in the Capitol over the past 35 years could attest to McCain's iron will and what House Speaker Paul Ryan called his "distinct brand of candor."

"With John, it was never feigned disagreement. The man didn't feign anything," Ryan said. "He just relished the fight."

"This," Ryan added of McCain, "is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced."

McCain is to be buried Sunday at his alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy, next to his best friend from the Class of 1958, Adm. Chuck Larson.

"Back," McCain wrote on the last page of his recent memoir, "where it began."

