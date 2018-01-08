A former Olympic gold medalist from Norway died in a jet-skiing accident over the weekend, the International Ski Federation confirmed Monday.

Cross-country skier Vibeke Skofterud was reported missing Saturday night, and her body was found Sunday morning near the island of St. Helena in southern Norway, according to the governing body. She was 38 years old.

Torbjørn Trommestad, an investigator with the nearby police department, told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) that police are still investigating the specific circumstances of Skofterud's death, but they are confident that she was alone.

"Even in familiar terrain it can be challenging. It's a combination of darkness and having a vehicle that may go fast," Trommestad told NRK.

Skofterud won a gold medal in a relay event at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and also won relay golds at the 2005 and 2011 World Championships.

"It is an inconceivable tragedy that our life-loving Vibeke is gone," Vidar Løfshus of the Norwegian Ski Federation said in a statement on social media. "Our thoughts go to Vibeke's family and her closest (friends)."

