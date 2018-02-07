Just as they do on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, businesses across the nation are showing veterans and active-duty military personnel a little love for Independence Day.

To thank them for their service, stores and restaurants will offer special Independence Day discounts to individuals with a military identification.

At some businesses, discharge papers, Veterans Administration cards and veterans organization membership cards also can be used to prove service.

Some savings extend to spouses and families and many military discounts are offered year-round or on a regular basis.

Military discounts

Participation can vary by location and proof of military service is usually required.

A.C. Moore: 15 percent off total regular and sale price purchase with valid ID every day.

Advance Auto Parts: 10 percent off regularly priced items for in-store purchases for active-duty, reserve and retired status members, all veterans receiving VA benefits, spouses and dependent children up to 18 with proof of military status.

AT&T: Qualified active-duty military, reserves, National Guard, veterans, and spouses of active-duty and deceased service personnel can get 15 percent off monthly service charges on eligible plans.

Bass Pro Shops: 5 percent everyday military discount.

Big 5 Sporting Goods: 10 percent off entire purchase for active duty, reserve military, retirees, veterans, spouses and dependent children with military ID or veteran status on driver’s license. In-store only.

Blue Star Museums: Through Labor Day, active military and their families get free admission to more than 2,000 museums.

Busch Gardens: Through Wednesday, Busch Gardens parks, which include SeaWorld parks, are offering free admission for veterans and three free guest tickets. Active duty military and reservists can take advantage of the Waves of Honor program through Dec. 31. Sign up online at www.wavesofhonor.com as these offers are not available at parks.

Cabela's: 5 percent everyday military discount.

Culver's: There's not a nationwide promotion, but some locations offer specials to military members.

Denny's: Some franchised locations offer 10 percent off with a valid military ID year-round.

El Fenix: Active duty and retired military members get 15 percent off for Independence Day with proof of service. Dine-in only.

Foot Locker: Save 20 percent on most online purchases after verifying military service on www.footlocker.com.

Ford: Through July 9, active duty and veterans get a bonus cash discount up to $1,000 on eligible cars, which is a special event from the general Ford Military Appreciation program. Sign up for verification at www.fordsalutesthosewhoserve.com.

General Motors: Learn more about the GM Military Discount program at www.gmmilitarydiscount.com.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: The pizza chain offers a year-round 15 percent “Know Your Neighbor” promotion for veterans. Locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut excluded.

Home Depot: All military veterans get a 10 percent discount on July 4 and there’s also a year-round 10 percent discount for active duty personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and immediate dependents. Valid military required.

Jo-Ann Fabric: The arts and crafts store offers all active and former military members an additional 20 percent their total purchase July 3-7. The company also offers a 10 percent discount for military service members and their families year-round.

Lowe’s: 10 percent off eligible purchases every day to active military personnel and veterans. Enroll at www.lowes.com/military.

Michaels: 15 percent discount for military families every day.

Nike: Active, veteran, retired and reservists, spouses and dependents of active personnel get a 10 percent military discount at Nike.com and Nike, Converse and Hurley stores. To get the discount online, verification of eligibility is required and a military ID is required to get in-store savings.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Veterans and active military get a free appetizer Wednesday with purchase of any meal. Not valid with the regular 10 percent military discount.

Old Time Pottery: 10 percent military discount every day to active, retired military and their immediate families.

O'Reilly Auto Parts: In-store discount of 10 percent off retail price for most items for active duty, reserve members, retired service members and veterans with valid ID. Immediate family members of active duty or veterans are eligible for discount if they have a government issued dependent ID card (DD form 1173 or 1173-1).

Outback Steakhouse: Through Wednesday, active military, veterans, police officers and firefighters with valid state or federal identification get 20 percent off. There’s also a 10 percent every day Heroes Discount for servicemen and women, police officers and firefighters.

Papa Murphy’s: According to the company’s website, a “limited number of our stores offer various discounts, including senior and military discounts. Please inquire at your local store as this discount is not offered or required at all locations.”

Pep Boys: 10 percent discount every day for active and retired military with valid military or veteran ID.

Rack Room Shoes: 10 percent military discount on July 4 and every Tuesday throughout the year with a valid military ID.

Sam’s Club: Through Jan. 31, when active and former members of the U.S. military and their spouses join the membership club in-store or online, they get a free $10 gift card. To redeem this offer in-store, print out the offer details from the Sam’s Club website. Proof of service also is required.

Sears: Ongoing military discount for active military members and veterans of 20 percent off regular-priced merchandise and 5 percent off sale prices for tools and Lawn & Garden merchandise.

SeaWorld: Through Wednesday, SeaWorld parks, which include Busch Gardens parks, are offering free admission for veterans and three free guest tickets. Active duty military and reservists can take advantage of the Waves of Honor program through Dec. 31. Sign up online at www.wavesofhonor.com as these offers are not available at parks.

Sherwin-Williams: The company offers a year-round 15 percent military discount for active military, veterans reservists and their spouses.

Sun & Ski: Through Wednesday, the sporting goods store has increased its standard 10 percent Heroes discount to 20 percent. This offer is for all active duty and retired military personnel, veterans, first responders, firefighters and police officers who present military ID or government issued badge.

Texas de Brazil: Veterans and military members get 20 percent discount on lunch and dinner prices with a ID or badge.

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: 10 percent discount for active duty military members and veterans every day with military ID.

T-Mobile: The military plan offers 50 percent off family lines for all military and veterans. Learn more at www.t-mobile.com/military.

Tractor Supply: On Wednesday, the company is offering a 15 percent discount to veterans and active military personnel and their dependents with a valid military ID or other proof of service.

Verizon: Get $15 off select plans or 15 percent on other eligible plans. Learn more at www.verizonwireless.com/military.

Walgreens: With a free store loyalty card and valid military ID or proof of service, vets, active duty and their families get 20 percent off regular price items Wednesday.

More discounts: Find additional discounts including at hotels and other online retailers at shop.id.me/military and www.sheerid.com/deals-sheerid-protects/military. Both ID.me and SheerID are companies that verify military service.

