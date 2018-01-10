Papa John’s founder John Schnatter said in a Delaware courtroom on Monday that he was party to confidentiality agreements with at least two women – one of whom had sued the company two decades ago alleging that the former pizza executive had sexually harassed her.

While few specific details emerged from the testimony, Schnatter acknowledged the existence of the agreements.

He made the comments during questioning from a company attorney about his request for internal documents from the board of directors.

Schnatter wants the Delaware Chancery Court to compel Papa John’s to release the documents that may show why he was ousted from the company last summer.

While headquartered in Louisville, Papa John's is incorporated in Delaware.

As proceedings broke for the lunch recess, Schnatter's attorneys declined to comment about the agreements.

In 1999, a cellphone service saleswoman sued Schnatter and the company, claiming that he had sexually harassed her for months after they met, sending her roses, repeatedly stopping by her home, throwing rocks at her window, and kissing her and touching her breasts while they were in his pool and hot tub.

Schnatter filed a counterclaim alleging that the woman, Lesli Workman, then 29, pursued him, by calling and paging him dozens of times, asking him for loans and to pay her credit card bills. Ultimately, he claimed, she tried to extort $5 million from him and his company.

The suit was dismissed and, at the time, neither side would say if there had been a settlement.

Schnatter’s testimony on Monday appears to shed light on the question.

Asked if he had a confidentiality agreement with Workman, Schnatter said, “I do.”

Earlier in the day, during direct examination by his attorney, Schnatter said he never criticized protesting NFL players during a 2017 investor call, and he never directed a racial slur at anyone last spring.

“But the press, in short order, turned me into a racist,” said John Schnatter, founder and former chairman of Papa John's.

During the cross-examination, attorneys for the company played a 4-second video clip of a deposition, in which Schnatter said he used the n-word “in reference to Kanye West.”

An attorney for Schnatter said in a statement to The News Journal that his client regrets having said the word, but he "never used the “N” word in 'reference' to Kanye West."

He said the deposition testimony was about a proposal by a public relations and media consultant to use "Kanye West as a Papa John’s spokesman despite Mr. West’s use of the “N” word in his lyrics."

"Mr. Schnatter was emphasizing that it was utterly wrong and inappropriate for anyone to use that word," said the attorney, Terry Fahn. "What occurred here is the opposite of how it was initially portrayed. The truth here, and John’s consistent point, has been that he quoted the word and did not use the word."

The proceedings on Monday follow a July controversy that has shaken the company's leadership and finances. It was sparked by a Forbes report that Schnatter used the racial slur last spring during a conference call with a consultant.

In that report, he said that KFC never faced a public backlash even as “'Colonel Sanders called blacks [the n word].”

“I used the n-word … because I was trying to make a point that I wasn’t going to do that, that’s not what we’re about,” Schnatter said on Monday. “My comments were anti-racist.”

Acrimony erupted within the company following the Forbes report, prompting Schnatter stepped down as chairman. His leasing contract to keep an office at the company headquarters in Louisville also was canceled.

Schnatter resigned the post, he said, because the board of directors would have voted him out otherwise.

Schnatter is suing in Delaware Chancery Court in an attempt to compel Papa John's to provide internal emails and meeting minutes about his banishment from the company's corporate headquarters.

He said his requests were denied for those documents by Papa John's attorneys and by the Corporation Trust Company, Papa John's registered agent in Delaware.

Papa John's is denying his "virtually unfettered" rights, the lawsuit claims, as a member of the board to inspect company books and records.

"Mr. Schnatter sought to inspect documents because of the unexplained and heavy handed way in which the company has treated him since the publication of a story that falsely accused him of using a racial slur," the lawsuit state.

He also claimed in the suit that the Forbes report was inaccurate and said that fellow board members had wanted him out of the company since at least November 2017 when he criticized NFL over how it handled players who kneel during the national anthem. He made those remarks amid a heightened national conversation about race, in the wake of protests by white nationalists in Virginia.

Schnatter's testimony Monday now is among a handful of comments the former executive made following the July report.

The suit is the latest high-profile corporate battle in Delaware Chancery Court that touches a personal tone. It also comes after other business leaders, such as former head of CBS, Les Moonves, and Elon Musk of Tesla, are being ousted from posts either by regulators or their own boards.

Attorneys for Papa John's touched on the personal nature of the suit on Monday, questioning whether Schnatter really brought the case because of a breach of a fiduciary duty, as he claimed, or if was filed so that he could improve his reputation..

“You’re seeking documents because the company unceremoniously dumped you," the company attorney said.

No, Schnatter responded.

The controversial former executive still owns 30 percent of the company and remains a member of the board of directors.

