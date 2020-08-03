FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The parents of two teenagers killed in a car crash say their bodies were misidentified and switched.

They have filed lawsuits against the Florida Highway Patrol, funeral homes and others. The lawsuits follow a July 29 crash in the Pensacola area involving four friends.

Two of them were killed: 18-year-old Deleigha "Leigha" Gibson and 15-year-old Samara Cooks. Despite their age difference and different physical characteristics, according to the lawsuits, their identities were switched.

The lawsuit says one was also an organ donor and one was not, leading to a mix-up in harvesting organs.

MORE HEADLINES

Twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old