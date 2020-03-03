FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — A California man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for cyberstalking the families of Parkland, Florida, school shooting victims.

A federal judge imposed the sentence Monday on 22-year-old Brandon Fleury of Santa Ana, California. He was convicted by a jury in October.

Prosecutors had sought a 20-year sentence.

Evidence shows he used Instagram accounts to harass and threaten families of those who were killed or wounded during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day 2018. The shooting left 17 dead and 17 wounded.

Evidence also showed Fleury has autism, but experts say he knew right from wrong.

