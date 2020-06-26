Pentagon chief tries to reassure NATO over US troop plans

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper is trying to reassure NATO allies that Washington will consult them on any future troop movements.

BRUSSELS, Belgium — U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Friday sought to reassure allies at NATO that Washington will consult them on any future troop movements after President Donald Trump surprised partners at the military alliance by announcing the withdrawal of thousands of personnel from Germany.

At a time when video conferencing has become the norm due to the coronavirus, Esper paid a short in-person visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels, a week after several allied defense ministers expressed concern about the unpredictability of U.S. troop plans in Europe and amid a drawdown in Afghanistan.

“I welcome that the U.S. is consulting with allies, while making clear that the U.S. commitment to European security remains strong,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a joint video statement before holding talks with Esper. Both men arrived at their lecterns wearing face masks.

Media are not generally permitted to enter NATO headquarters because of virus-related restrictions.

Last week, Trump said that he is ordering a major reduction in troop strength in Germany, from around 34,500 personnel down to 25,000. Members of his own party have criticized the move as a gift to Russia and a threat to U.S. national security. Germany is a hub for U.S. operations in the Middle East and Africa.

Trump said this week that the troops could be moved to Poland.

Germany wasn't notified of the move, which came after Trump branded its NATO ally “delinquent” for failing to pay enough for its own defense, by not meeting a goal set in 2014 for members to halt budget cuts and move toward spending at least 2% of gross national product on defense by 2024.

Esper reaffirmed that message, saying that “I continue to urge all of our allies to meet their target goal of 2% of GDP. We’ve moved a good distance here in the last few years but there’s much, much more we need to do to ensure our collective security.”

On Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo again took aim at Germany.

“We do consider Russia to be a serious threat. Spending 1% of your GDP on defense, as Germany does, acknowledges that they may well not take it as serious of a threat as the United States of America takes it. They need to,” Pompeo said.

“That doesn’t show the resolve that (Russian President) Vladimir Putin needs to see from Germany,” he added.

According to NATO figures, Germany will spend 1.38% of GDP on its defense budget this year. Berlin aims to hit 1.5% by 2024 and insists that this level of spending allows it to meet NATO’s defense planning goals. The U.S. — at around 3.4% of GDP — spends more on defense than all 29 other allies combined.

In a statement after his talks with Esper, Stoltenberg underlined that “the U.S. military presence in Europe is important for Europe, and it’s also important for North America. Because only by working together can we address the great challenges we face.”