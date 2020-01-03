WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video above was published on Saturday.

Pete Buttigieg is ending his race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

News outlets reported that the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor was ending his bid Sunday for the Democratic nomination, a day after performing poorly in the South Carolina primary.

Three people with knowledge of Buttigieg’s decision told The Associated Press that he is informing campaign staff. They were not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.

His campaign says Buttigieg will speak Sunday night in South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg rose to the field's top tier but failed to notch enough wins in the critical early states necessary to keep his bid moving forward.

The millennial, Afghan War veteran and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, defied expectations in a field of better-known candidates for months while becoming the first openly gay top contender for a major party nomination.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign rally late Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AP