A man was shot to death in the back seat of a truck Saturday afternoon with two LSU athletes in the front seat, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.

"The shooting occurred inside the cab of the four-door Chevy pickup truck," McKneely told the USA TODAY Network in a phone interview. "A total of three people were in the truck — the two student-athletes and the deceased — and at least two guns. We have the weapons that were involved."

Police do not believe the shots came from another vehicle or another person who approached the vehicle, McKneely said.

The shooting occurred at about noon Saturday on the 2900 block of 68th Avenue in the north Baton Rouge community of Scotlandville, which is 9 miles from the LSU campus.

Neither LSU athlete had been arrested or was considered a suspect as of 7 p.m. ET Saturday, but both were brought to Baton Rouge Police headquarters and remained there.

"They are both being detained for questioning," McKneely said.

One of the athletes called 9-1-1 after the shooting, and both waited for police to arrive, McKneely said.

Asked if one or both of the athletes told police they fired shots in self-defense, McKneely said, "We're not saying at this time."

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva released a statement.

"Right now, our concern is the safety of and well being of our student-athletes," Alleva said. "They have been involved in a traumatic incident, and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately."

