VALHALLA, N.Y. (AP) — Police are responding to a report of gunfire at a hospital in New York City's northern suburbs.

The Journal News reported that county and state police were outside Westchester Medical Center, blocking the entrance.

Hospital workers in lab coats were seen gathering outside the hospital in pictures posted on social media.

Police officials didn't immediately respond to requests for information.

Local media outlets are reporting that officials have said the situation is under control.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

