Military history expert reacts | President Biden commits to defending Taiwan from China

KILLEEN, Texas — In a 60 Minutes interview airing Sunday night, President Joe Biden answered was seemed like a simple question from interviewer Scott Pelly.

Biden asked Pelley what Chinese President Xi should know about the U.S. commitment to Taiwan and Biden replied that the U.S. is not encouraging Taiwan to stay independent from China, though that is Taiwan's decision. Pelley then asked if U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China were to try and take it by force.

"Yes," Biden said. "If in fact there was an unprecedented attack."

Pelley then asked, "So unlike Ukraine, to be clear, sir, U.S. Forces, U.S. men and women would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion?"

"Yes," the president said.

Unfortunately, due to the very complicated relationship the U.S. has with both China and Taiwan, Texas A&M Central Texas Professor Jerry Jones said this simple answer could escalate tensions in the U.S. relationship with China.

In simple terms, "Taiwan" is the result of the Chinese civil war that ended in 1949. The communist government in the country defeated the nationalist government but the nationalists still hold that island of Formosa which became Taiwan.

China does not recognize Taiwan as a legitimate country.

Currently, Jones said, the United States does not publicly consider Taiwan legitimate when U.S. officials are dealing with China, and U.S. also officially supports "peaceful reunification" of Taiwan and China.

But, at the same time, the U.S. has also recognized an agreement to protect Taiwan from aggression.

"The security of Taiwan is dependent on the U.S. being a guarantor of a peaceful resolution," Jones said.

Functionally, jones said. the U.S. is refusing to pick a side between the two governments and instead stands by a statement claiming the U.S. supports a peaceful "One China" reunification policy.

Of course, Taiwan's government isn't interested in peacefully rejoining China, and China's government hasn't been willing to forcibly take Taiwan back, so the current U.S. policy prevents the United States from taking a side.

"For the last 40 years, that's the strategy of ambiguity," Jones said. "Sounds a little fuzzy, right? Well, It's mean to be. There is a lot of open questions on how far the United States would go in defending Taiwan in case Chine tries to reunify by force. The United States has never answered that question."

On 60 Minutes, when Pelley asked Biden if U.S. men and women would defend Taiwan, Biden answered that question with a "yes."

The 60 Minutes article stated that White House staff claimed this was not an actual change in policy.

Jones said, when the Commander-in-Chief makes this kind of statement, it removes the protective ambiguity the U.S. has been hiding behind.

"It departs from what U.S. policy has been so far, which is a clear statement that 'no, the United States would not directly fight that war,'" Jones said. "I think it's a clear escalation of what the United States is willing to do to contain China."

At the same time, Jones said it is possible Biden is simply taking an aggressive political position in the hopes that China would back down.

President Biden has already refused to directly engage Russia, stating that it would result in "World War III."

"China has a more professional military than Russia has," Jones said. "They have a higher level of competence. I think most in the military are worried what a war with China would look like."

Jones said the president may be wanting to take a tougher stance with China in the hopes that it would prevent another situation such as the constant conflict in Ukraine. Still, he has no idea if it will work.