"The Price is Right" has postponed tapings of the show following the death of host Drew Carey's ex-fiancée, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

Fremantle, the company that produces the game show, confirmed to THR that episodes were scheduled for filming Tuesday and Wednesday this week. However, the tapings will be postponed to the week of Feb. 24 or March 2.

Dr. Amie Harwick, a well-known Hollywood therapist who was previously engaged to Carey, died after being found in critical condition under the balcony of her home by police on Feb. 15.

Police said they responded to a radio call of a "women screaming" around 1:16 a.m. on Feb. 14. A man met police outside and said someone was being assaulted in her residence.

Police found Harwick gravely injured on the ground beneath a third story balcony. She was transported to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was arrested that afternoon. He and Harwick had previously dated, and police said she had recently "expressed fear" about a former boyfriend. Harwick had a restraining order against Pursehouse but it had expired.

Harwick was engaged to Carey in 2018, but the couple ended the engagement in the same year. Carey expressed his grief in a statement to Variety.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” he said. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

Carey also posted a tribute to his ex-fiancée on Twitter, writing "I hope you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did."