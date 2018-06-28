Prince William is touring Jerusalem holy sites on the final day of his historic royal visit to the Middle East.

The Duke of Cambridge began Thursday with a pilgrimage to the tomb of his great-grandmother, Princess Alice, whose last wishes were to have her remains buried in a crypt below a Russian Orthodox church in east Jerusalem.

He will then visit key Muslim, Jewish and Christian sites before departing home to London. It's the most sensitive leg of his five-day tour of Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian territories as he ventures into the heart of landmarks central to the century-old Mideast conflict.

The prince is the first British royal to make such an official visit. He insists it is non-political, with a special emphasis on technology and joint Israeli-Arab projects.

