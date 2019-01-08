New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was interrupted during his opening statement during the second night of CNN's Democratic presidential debate in Detroit.

As Booker was speaking, a chant from who seemed to be protesters erupted, prompting the moderators and himself to stop the debate temporarily.

While it was a little hard to hear what exactly was being said on the TV broadcast, reports from Detroit said the people in the audience were yelling "Fire Pantaleo," in reference to New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo, who killed Eric Garner.

The same protesters were also yelling during the end of New York City mayor Bill de Blasio's opening, but the chant was much louder during Booker's opening.